Wiggins (toe) recorded 13 points (5-12 FG, 3-6 3Pt), seven rebounds, two assists and one block in 27 minutes in Thursday's 128-97 win over the Hawks.

Wiggins missed the Heat's final game prior to the All-Star break due to left toe inflammation, but he was back in action Friday and didn't seem to be facing any restrictions. The veteran forward has seen his scoring average drop just over two points to 15.9 per game this season after he averaged 18.0 points over his 60 regular-season games between Golden State and Miami in 2024-25, but Wiggins is shooting more efficiently from the field (47.0 percent) and has converted at a career-best clip from downtown (39.8 percent).