Wiggins provided 17 points (7-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds, six assists and two blocks across 33 minutes during Wednesday's 130-116 loss to the Cavaliers.

Wiggins finished just one rebound shy of recording what would've been his first double-double of the season. However, as long as he continues to put up consistent numbers in the scoring column, he'll remain a valuable fantasy alternative across all formats. Wiggins has reached the 15-point mark in nine games in a row, averaging 19.6 points per game and shooting an impressive 53.8 percent from the floor in that span.