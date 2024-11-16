Adebayo finished Friday's 124-111 win over the Pacers with 30 points (10-17 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 8-9 FT), 11 rebounds, seven assists and five steals over 39 minutes.

Adebayo tied a season high with five steals Friday and logged his second straight double-double, his sixth of the 2024-25 regular season. It was also the second time this season that Adebayo scored at least 30 points, and his increased involvement on offense will be necessary for as long as Jimmy Butler is out due to a right ankle sprain. In the three games Butler has been sidelined, Adebayo has averaged 19.7 points, 10.0 rebounds and 5.7 assists across 40.4 minutes per game.