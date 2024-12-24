Adebayo totaled 23 points (8-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 7-8 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists and one steal across 31 minutes during Monday's 110-95 win over the Nets.

Adebayo paced the Heat on Monday with a game-high 23 points, 17 of which came in the second half to help Miami snap a three-game losing streak. The All-NBA center is averaging 16.7 points per game this season, which is his lowest since the 2019-20 campaign (15.9). Adebayo has managed to score at least 20 points in consecutive games, though he's had to take on a larger scoring role due to Jimmy Butler being sidelined with a stomach bug. Adebayo will look to keep things rolling against Orlando on Thursday.