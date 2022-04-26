Martin (ankle) is available for Tuesday's Game 5 against the Hawks, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

Martin will be available once again after being listed as questionable in each of the last three contests. With Kyle Lowry (hamstring) out, the backup wing played 19 minutes in Game 4 -- his most during the series. Lowry remains sidelined, and the Heat are also going to be without Jimmy Butler (knee) on Tuesday, so it's possible Martin slides into the starting lineup for the potential closeout contest. Martin started 12 games during the regular season and averaged 13.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists during those contests.