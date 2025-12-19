Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.
Heat's Davion Mitchell: Downgraded to questionable
Mitchell (ankle) has been downgraded to questionable for Friday's game against Boston.
Mitchell was previously listed as probable, so this is a troubling update for his fantasy managers. If Mitchell is unable to go, Dru Smith could potentially take over as the starter with Kasparas Jakucionis behind him.