Heat's Davion Mitchell: Available to play
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mitchell (shoulder) will play Sunday against the Hawks.
Mitchell is set to return after a one-game absence, which will likely push Kasparas Jakucionis back to the second unit. Jahmir Young could drop from the rotation entirely with Mitchell active.
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