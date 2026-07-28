Skip to Main Content
SportsBasketball
Basketball
ChevronDown
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.

Heat's Davion Mitchell: Role could grow

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google

Mitchell could be in line for a larger role after Miami traded Tyler Herro in the deal for Giannis Antetokounmpo, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sentinel reports.

With the Heat expected to lean on Mitchell as a primary backcourt facilitator, he'll have the opportunity to capitalize on the attention Antetokounmpo commands offensively, though his fantasy value will likely hinge on whether he can provide enough scoring to complement his defensive impact. Over 70 regular-season appearances in 2025-26, he averaged 9.3 points, 6.5 assists, 2.7 rebounds and 1.0 steals while shooting 49.0 percent from the field.

Add CBS Sports on Google

More News
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!