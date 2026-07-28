Heat's Davion Mitchell: Role could grow

Mitchell could be in line for a larger role after Miami traded Tyler Herro in the deal for Giannis Antetokounmpo, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sentinel reports.

With the Heat expected to lean on Mitchell as a primary backcourt facilitator, he'll have the opportunity to capitalize on the attention Antetokounmpo commands offensively, though his fantasy value will likely hinge on whether he can provide enough scoring to complement his defensive impact. Over 70 regular-season appearances in 2025-26, he averaged 9.3 points, 6.5 assists, 2.7 rebounds and 1.0 steals while shooting 49.0 percent from the field.