Mitchell finished with 18 points (6-14 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 3-5 FT), two rebounds, five assists and two blocks across 33 minutes in Friday's 128-111 loss to the Pistons.

Mitchell followed his 11-assist season opener Wednesday with a more scoring-oriented performance, attempting nine three-pointers while maintaining a substantial workload. His five assists were a notable drop from Wednesday, but the two blocks helped offset it in fantasy formats that reward defensive metrics. Mitchell's consistent playing time is encouraging, although his value could fluctuate depending on whether he prioritizes scoring or playmaking alongside Miami's other offensive options. It's still early days in the season, but he's settling well as a complement to an offense driven by the frontcourt pairing of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo.