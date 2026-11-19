Mitchell finished Wednesday's 137-130 victory over the Bucks with 24 points (8-11 FG, 6-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, six assists and one block over 36 minutes.

Mitchell delivered his best perimeter shooting performance of the season, setting a season high with six made three-pointers while helping Miami secure its sixth consecutive victory. The veteran guard has scored at least 15 points in five straight games, averaging 19.2 points, 10.0 assists and 2.6 three-pointers during that stretch. His combination of increased scoring, strong playmaking and consistent minutes has elevated his fantasy value across all formats.