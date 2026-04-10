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Heat's Davion Mitchell: Questionable for Friday
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1 min read
Mitchell (shoulder) is questionable for Friday's game against the Wizards.
Mitchell may be held out for maintenance for the second leg of this back-to-back set. If Mitchell ends up sitting, the Heat could turn to rookie Kasparas Jakucionis.
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