Heat's Davion Mitchell: Listed as questionable
Mitchell (illness) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Bucks, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.
Mitchell remains day-to-day after missing Saturday's game against Memphis. If he's unable to play, the Heat will likely rely on rookie first-rounder Kasparas Jakucionis and Dru Smith.
