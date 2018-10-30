Heat's Dion Waiters: Remains without timetable
Waiters (ankle) remains without a timetable for a return, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.
Waiters continues to be day-to-day while recovering from ankle surgery. The injury is historically persistent, as it's been a significant reason Waiters has played a total of just 76 games over the past two years.
