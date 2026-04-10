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section: | slug: heats-dru-smith-sitting-out-friday | sport: basketball | route: article_single_fantasy |
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Heat's Dru Smith: Sitting out Friday
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1 min read
Smith (foot) is out for Friday's game against the Wizards.
Smith is not a rotation player for Miami with Kasparas Jakucionis recently taking his spot in the backcourt.
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