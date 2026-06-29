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Heat's Dru Smith: Heat fully guarantees salary

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Smith (foot) had his $2.6 million salary for the 2026-27 season fully guaranteed by the Heat on Sunday, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Smith is coming off his best season since entering the league, averaging 5.6 points, 2.5 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 0.3 blocks and 1.4 steals across 16.3 minutes over 70 regular-season appearances in the 2025-26 campaign. Smith isn't an efficient shooter or a reliable scoring threat, but he could continue to receive regular minutes throughout the 2026-27 campaign due to his defensive prowess, assuming he remains in Miami.

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