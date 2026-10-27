Smith closed with six points (2-2 FG, 2-2 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist and one steal over 15 minutes during Monday's 113-109 loss to the Mavericks.

Smith made both of his attempts from beyond the arc while providing a steal in his limited playing time. The reserve guard saw an increased role after playing just six minutes against Detroit on Friday and sitting out Saturday's loss to Charlotte. However, his inconsistent minutes and limited offensive involvement leave him without much fantasy appeal outside deeper leagues.