Smith had 10 points (4-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt), three rebounds, five assists, one block and three steals across 21 minutes during Friday's 146-114 victory over Memphis.

Smith tallied four combined steals and blocks, playing a handful of extra minutes as the Heat blew out the Grizzlies. Prior to his season-ending injury last season, Smith was building some nice momentum as a 3-and-D player for the Heat. While his nightly role remains unclear at this stage, he is certainly worth monitoring, just in case his play forces some changes in the rotation.