Smith (coach's decision) went unused Sunday in the Heat's 135-118 loss to the Pacers.

After returning to the rotation for a brief three-game stretch earlier this month, Smith has now failed to get off the bench in four consecutive contests. With the Heat at close to full strength and rookie Kasparas Jakucionis having taken control of the top backup job at point guard, Smith's opportunities are likely to remain scarce over the final two weeks of the season.