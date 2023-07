The Lakers signed Vincent to a three-year, $33 million contract Friday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Vincent spent the first four seasons of his career in Miami and was a crucial part of the Heat's 2022-23 Finals run. Last season, he averaged 9.4 points, 2.5 assists and 2.1 rebounds in 25.9 minutes across 68 games. With the Lakers, he will likely come off the bench behind D'Angelo Russell and provide quality perimeter defense.