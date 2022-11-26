Vincent (knee) is questionable to play in Sunday's game against the Hawks, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Vincent was active for Friday's game versus Washington before ultimately not playing due to a knee injury. The Heat are experiencing massive injury issues, so fantasy managers should check before game-time if Vincent is actually playing or simply being listed as active to meet the minimum requirement for players. If the 26-year-old point guard doesn't play Sunday, his next opportunity will be Wednesday's game against the Celtics.