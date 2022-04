Vincent (toe) is available for Tuesday's Game 2 against the Hawks, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

As expected, Vincent will suit up for a fifth straight game despite battling a toe issue. The 25-year-old totaled eight points (3-8 FG, 2-7 3Pt), seven assists, three rebounds and one block in 25 minutes during the Game 1 blowout and figures to garner a similar role during Game 2.