Jaquez told reporters after Sunday's 119-110 loss to the Heat that he expects to miss time due to a right ankle sprain, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

The good news for Jaquez is X-rays didn't reveal any further damage to his right ankle. He'll likely be sidelined for Monday's contest against the 76ers, but the Heat's following game doesn't take place until Sunday, Nov. 24 against the Mavericks, so the second-year forward may just miss one game as a result. Jaquez's absence opens the door for more playing time off the bench for Duncan Robinson, Nikola Jovic and Josh Richardson, and Alec Burks may also join the rotation after being a healthy DNP for the Heat's last five games (including Sunday's loss).