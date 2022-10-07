Cain compiled 18 points (6-10 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 11 rebounds, an assist and five steals in 27 minutes in a 109-80 preseason win in Brooklyn.

After playing just four minutes in his preseason debut, Cain filled the box score Thursday and led the Heat with 27 minutes played. He was 5-for-5 from the field in the first half and scored 12 of his 18 points. Disrupting passing lanes all night, he demonstrated great awareness on defense and had five steals. The undrafted 23-year-old is on an Exhibit 10 contract and will likely need more performances like Thursday's to earn a spot on Miami's roster.