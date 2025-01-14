Butler (suspension) plans to play for the Heat following his suspension, and Miami isn't close to trading the superstar forward, per NBA reporter Chris Haynes.

ESPN's Shams Charania reported Tuesday morning that Butler, who's currently serving a seven-game suspension for multiple instances of conduct detrimental to the team, had a face-to-face meeting with team president Pat Riley last week and reiterated that he wants to be traded and will not sign a new deal in Miami. The Heat are currently in seventh place in the Eastern Conference with a 20-18 record and have had Butler's services for only 22 games. And when he's been available, the veteran hasn't been playing his usual minutes, averaging 30.8 per game -- his lowest mark since the 2012-13 campaign. Butler has one more game remaining -- Wednesday against the Lakers -- before he's eligible to suit up again, and it sounds like he'll be back in the rotation Friday against Denver. However, his effort level and usage moving forward is anyone's guess. The Heat are attempting to cooperate with Butler's trade demand, but there hasn't been a sense of urgency ahead of the Feb. 6 deadline. Butler has been linked to the Suns, Warriors, Mavericks and Rockets.