Butler accumulated 24 points (9-12 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 5-5 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and one block in 34 minutes during Saturday's 121-111 win over the Suns.

Butler has recorded solid results since returning from a one-game absence, but the veteran has experienced frustrating peaks and valleys with his production. He was able to handle an injury-depleted Phoenix squad with ease, but Butler could use more shot volume and a slightly better field goal percentage as he progresses through his 14th NBA season.