Miami will be suspending Butler indefinitely, ESPN's Shams Charania reports.

Butler was supposed to return from a two-game absence Monday against Orlando, but he walked out of the morning shootaround after learning that he wouldn't be in the starting lineup -- Haywood Highsmith is expected to be moved into the first unit going forward. According to Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel, Butler will be suspended for a minimum of five games. This situation continues to get messier, and it will only fuel the trade rumors that are still floating around.