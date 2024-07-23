Christopher tallied 24 points (9-17 FG, 6-10 3Pt), four rebounds, one assist, three steals and two blocks in 31 minutes during Monday's Summer League Championship Game against the Grizzlies.

Christopher was named the 2024 NBA Summer League Finals MVP following his stellar showing from beyond the arc. He led the Heat with 24 points and showed up on the defensive end to help secure a 120-118 overtime victory. The 22-year-old guard was waived by the Jazz in January and will now look to sign an NBA deal following his solid play in Summer League.