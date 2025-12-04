Ware posted 22 points (8-11 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal in 25 minutes during Wednesday's 118-108 loss to the Mavericks.

Ware turned in a double-double, his ninth in 2025-26, while stuffing the stat sheet. The second-year center's fantasy upside is capped by the presence of Bam Adebayo, though Ware has been very productive with averages of 14.3 points, 12.3 rebounds, 1.4 blocks and 1.0 steals in 26.2 minutes per contest in his last 10 games.