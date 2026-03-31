Ware logged five points (2-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt), six rebounds and two assists over 13 minutes during Monday's 119-109 win over the 76ers.

Ware logged no more than 15 minutes for the second straight game, continuing what has been a wildly unpredictable season. Despite being a top 70 player through 71 games, Ware has struggled to carve out a consistent spot in the rotation. For example, in eight games over the past two weeks, he has averaged just 8.1 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.0 three-pointers in 18.1 minutes per contest.