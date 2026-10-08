Ware recorded 18 points (7-13 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 12 rebounds, one assist and one block across 25 minutes in Wednesday's 128-126 preseason win over the Thunder.

After posting 14 points and 12 rebounds over 24 minutes off the bench in Monday's preseason-opening loss to Minnesota, Ware got the starting nod Wednesday. The big man struggled from beyond the arc but still finished as Milwaukee's second-leading scorer behind Myles Turner (19 points). Ware also led all players in rebounds, securing his second double-double in as many preseason games thus far.