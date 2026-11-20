Ware closed with 11 points (4-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds and two steals in 26 minutes during Thursday's 124-114 loss to the Trail Blazers.

With Myles Turner (shoulder) unavailable in the second leg of this back-to-back set, Ware got the starting nod and scored in double figures for a second straight game while chipping in a season-high two steals. However, the big man also committed four turnovers. Over his last five appearances, Ware has averaged 9.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, 1.4 blocks, 1.0 assists and 1.0 steals in 21.6 minutes per showing.