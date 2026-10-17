Ware finished with 13 points (6-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 0-2 FT), three rebounds, two steals, one assist and one block in 25 minutes during Friday's 128-127 preseason win over the Pacers.

Ware cobbled together another serviceable performance, rounding out what has been a relatively encouraging preseason. While there has been a lot of hype around Ware and what his role might look like in Milwaukee, fantasy managers are no clearer when it comes to his projected playing time. With that said, he will almost certainly see more of the floor than he did last season, making him an acceptable target in the later middle rounds.