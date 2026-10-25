Ware registered 19 points (6-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 13 rebounds, an assist, a steal and two blocks across 29 minutes in Saturday's 127-116 loss to the 76ers.

Ware made the most of his extended opportunity, producing a double-double while also leaving his mark on the defensive end of the court. His 29 minutes were particularly notable compared with Myles Turner's 20, suggesting Ware could push for a larger role in Milwaukee's frontcourt as the season progresses. However, his playing time remains worth monitoring, as his current bench role could limit his chances to produce at this rate on a consistent basis.