Ware finished Saturday's 136-111 loss to the Cavaliers with 19 points (6-16 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal over 24 minutes.

Most of Ware's production came in the fourth quarter, when the game was already well out of reach for the Bucks. Still, the third-year big man made the most of his opportunity and ended up leading Milwaukee in both points and rebounds en route to his third double-double of the season. All three of those double-doubles have come over his last four outings, and in that span, Ware has averaged 15.0 points, 11.3 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 1.3 threes and 1.0 blocks over 22.2 minutes per game while connecting on 42.9 percent of his field-goal attempts. Even with his strong output as of late, Ware's production ceiling will continue to be limited while coming off the bench and working behind starters Myles Turner and Kyle Kuzma.