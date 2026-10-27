Ware provided 16 points (7-13 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 14 rebounds and one steal across 19 minutes during Monday's 110-102 win over Indiana.

Ware recorded his second consecutive double-double, providing Milwaukee with a significant boost on the glass. The young center continues to make an impact despite coming off the bench, and his rebounding production gives him a solid fantasy foundation. Ware's ability to consistently produce double-doubles makes him an intriguing option even while sharing frontcourt minutes with Myles Turner.