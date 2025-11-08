Ware will move into the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Hornets, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Bam Adebayo (foot) will miss Friday's game, so Ware will draw the start in his place and will be joined by Pelle Larsson, Andrew Wiggins, Norman Powell and Davion Mitchell. Ware double-doubled across 27 minutes his last time out, so he's an attractive target in daily fantasy leagues with some increased opportunity coming his way.