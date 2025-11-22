Jovic (hip) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the 76ers, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Jovic will be sidelined for a third consecutive game due to a left hip injury, but he could be cleared to return for the second leg of the Heat's back-to-back set Monday against the Mavericks in Miami. The absences of Jovic and Andrew Wiggins (hip) means Jaime Jaquez and Simone Fontecchio will continue to see additional minutes off the bench.