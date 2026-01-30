Miller accumulated 23 points (7-13 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 6-6 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one block in 27 minutes during Thursday's 123-121 win over the Mavericks.

Miller reached the 20-point mark for the ninth straight game, and he continues to be one of the most reliable offensive weapons for a rising Hornets team that has won four of its last five contests. Over that nine-game stretch, Miller is averaging a solid line of 24.6 points, 4.9 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 0.9 steals and 3.6 three-pointers made per game.