Miller (ankle) notched 18 points (6-21 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine assists, three rebounds and one steal in 36 minutes during Thursday's 113-110 loss to the Wizards.

Making his return from a three-game absence due to a left ankle sprain, Miller wasn't under a minute restriction and delivered some useful counting stats highlighted by a season-high assist total, but the poor shooting performance limited the value of his overall line. Now shooting just 40 percent from the field on 18.6 attempts per game, Miller has been a major negative in that category, but fantasy managers can live with the lack of efficiency as long as he keeps producing across the board.