The Hornets announced Friday that Miller has suffered a torn scapholunate ligament in his right wrist and will be out indefinitely.

Miller sustained the injury in Wednesday's win over the Jazz, and an MRI confirmed that he was dealing with ligament damage. Though the Hornets aren't offering up a timeline for Miller's return, fantasy managers should prepare for him for his absence to last multiple weeks if not months, and potentially the rest of the season if he requires surgery. For whatever length of time Miller is out, Nick Smith, Cody Martin, Josh Green and Seth Curry could all be beneficiaries of more playing time. Miller is averaging 21.0 points, 4.9 rebounds, 3.9 three-pointers, 3.6 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.7 blocks in 34.2 minutes per game over 27 appearances on the season but is shooting just 40.3 percent from the field.