Baugh (hip) tallied five points (1-4 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and one assist across 21 minutes in Wednesday's 126-96 loss to the Raptors.

After missing the Hornets' previous three games due to left hip bursitis, Baugh returned to action and took on a sizable role on the second unit, but he made a limited impact during his time on the court and tied for a team high with four turnovers. Efficiency has been a major issue for the two-way player over his 13 appearances at the NBA level thus far; he's shooting just 32.7 percent from the field and owns a 3.6:2.1 assist-to-turnover ratio.