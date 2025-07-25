The Hornets waived Baugh on Friday, Roderick Boone of The Charlotte Observer reports.

The move clears a spot on Charlotte's roster for Antonio Reeves, who has joined the team on a two-way contract. Baugh most recently played in the Summer League with the Hornets, averaging 7.3 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.0 three-pointers in 19.2 minutes per game over six outings. He'll hope to latch onto another club elsewhere as backcourt depth ahead of the 2025-26 campaign.