Hornets' Dwight Howard: Dealing with back tightness
Howard was a partial participant during Wednesday's practice while dealing with back tightness.
Back issues aren't anything new for Howard, who has averaged just over 66 games played over the past five seasons. That said, the injury appears to be minor, and he should be considered day-to-day for the time being.
