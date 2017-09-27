Play

Hornets' Dwight Howard: Dealing with back tightness

Howard was a partial participant during Wednesday's practice while dealing with back tightness.

Back issues aren't anything new for Howard, who has averaged just over 66 games played over the past five seasons. That said, the injury appears to be minor, and he should be considered day-to-day for the time being.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Fantasy Basketball