Sims supplied 25 points (10-14 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one steal across 25 minutes in Saturday's 109-80 Summer League win over the Thunder.

Sims posted a team-high mark in three-pointers en route to a game-high 25 points during an extremely efficient outing. The 26-year-old appeared in 49 outings with the G League's Greensboro Swarm in 2024-25, during which he averaged 19.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.0 steals in 33.0 minutes per game. Now, the Hornets will face the Kings in Sunday's championship game.