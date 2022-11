Thor tallied 30 points (12-24 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), nine assists, two steals and one block in 31 minutes during Monday's 130-87 win over Westchester.

Thor made his debut for Greensboro against Westchester, leading the team in scoring while finishing third in rebounds and minutes played. Thor appeared in 10 games for the Swarm last year, averaging 12.1 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest.