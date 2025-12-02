Knueppel closed Monday's 116-103 loss to Brooklyn with 18 points (7-18 FG, 4-9 3Pt), six rebounds and four assists in 35 minutes.

After struggling with his shot Nov. 26 against the Knicks, Knueppel has seemingly reentered a groove, averaging 16.7 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.0 steals and 3.3 threes made on a 40.0 percent clip in his last three appearances. He led all Charlotte scorers Monday, and the rookie figures to continue his role as the team's high-volume sharpshooter.