Ball has been diagnosed with a left calf strain and will be reevaluated two weeks from the date of the injury sustained on Nov. 27.

Ball injured his left calf in the fourth quarter of Wednesday's game versus Miami. Two weeks from that date will be Dec. 11, which means a reasonable estimation for his earliest return may not be until Dec. 19 at Washington following the NBA's in-season tournament. The star guard has averaged career highs in points (31.1) and three-pointers (4.7) this season, both of which rank second league-wide. Additionally, he has logged 5.4 rebounds, 6.9 assists and 1.1 steals in 18 games. Backup point guard Tre Mann (back) has already been ruled out for at least two weeks, which means other candidates to see increased workloads in their absences are Brandon Miller, Seth Curry, Vasilije Micic, Nick Smith and Cody Martin.