Williams notched 13 points (5-6 FG, 3-3 FT), 15 rebounds, one assist, one block and three steals over 30 minutes during Wednesday's 116-110 win over the Hawks.

Williams' modest scoring doesn't do justice to the active role he served on the majority of Charlotte's possessions while he was on the court. The 21-year-old averaged 9.5 rebounds per game across his final 10 contests last season and could be poised for a step up in 2023-24. Backup Nick Richards supplied seven points and four rebounds in 18 minutes.