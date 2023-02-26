Williams ended Saturday's 108-103 win over the Heat with 18 points (9-12 FG), 20 rebounds, one block and one steal across 29 minutes.

Williams became the starting center following the trade deadline and has looked impressive in that new role, posting three double-doubles over his six starts while scoring in double digits four times in that span. Aside from averaging 11.7 points and 9.7 rebounds per game in those six contests, this game also posted a career-high mark in rebounds.