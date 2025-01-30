Williams (foot) won't play in Friday's game versus the Clippers.
Williams will miss his second straight contest due to left foot tendon injury management Friday. Taj Gibson will likely draw another start in his absence. It wouldn't be surprising for Williams to return to action for the second leg of Charlotte's back-to-back Saturday against Denver.
